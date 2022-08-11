Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.