A volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician and search and rescue pension fund will be made whole in the coming years with a Representative Newsome bill that was signed into law by Governor Gordon this week. The new law restores funding meant to support and incentivize critical community emergency service volunteers in Wyoming communities.
Representative Sandy Newsome’s bill, HB0118 Volunteer firefighter pension-funding allocates $9 million to the Volunteer Firefighter Pension Fund which also provides retirement benefits to volunteer emergency services community members.
“We must take care of the people who are putting their lives on the line every day to help keep our communities safe,” said Representative Sandy Newsome. “This law is important for the safety of our communities now and will help with needed recruitment and retention efforts in the future. I am pleased the Legislature was able to deliver on securing funding for this critical effort.”
The idea behind this bill was brought by H.R. Coe, a longtime firefighter and the son of the late Senator Hank Coe.
The new law becomes effective July 1, 2023.