At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, Cheyenne Animal Control Dispatch received a call regarding a mother cat and her three kittens trapped in a citizen's barbeque grill. Upon Animal Control Officer Dryden's arrival, he deemed the location to be unfit for the feral mother cat and her three kittens, that are one-week old. With assistance from Animal Control Officer Teasley, the officers safely contained and transported all four cats to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
This stroke of good luck for the ungrilled kittens is a great reminder to frequently check small, confined spaces around your homes and vehicles. To help keep small critters safe, try knocking on your car's hood before starting your vehicle, cover the window wells around your home, and especially check your grills to make sure they’re critter-free before starting them!
If you have any domestic animal-related questions or concerns, please call Cheyenne Animal Control Dispatch at (307) 637-6206.