All Volunteer Training and All Volunteering Opportunities are on campus only, at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, 2360 East Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne Wyoming. This program only has authority to train and oversee volunteers serving on campus. If you are interested in serving in a different venue, please contact your local hospice agencies to inquire about volunteering opportunities.
All “No Veteran Dies Alone” Volunteers must complete the entire 20 hours of Specialized Training, taught in a sequence of 7 sessions: Thursdays, 2 pm - 5 pm, August 4 – September 15, 2022. Volunteers must attend or make-up every session.
The Cheyenne VA ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’ Program utilizes volunteers to honor veterans and to meet the emotional needs of those who would otherwise be alone at the end of life. This volunteer support is especially important for our rural patient population, whose families may be at a distance and unable to visit regularly, if at all.
Many other patients, especially those with long hospitalizations, or those residing in the Community Living Center (CLC), benefit from the regular visitation, companionship and support of NVDA volunteers. Families keeping vigil also welcome a brief respite and the emotional support of compassionate volunteers.
Emotionally mature volunteers from all walks of life are needed for a variety of positions including program coordination, clerical support, patient and family support. Some volunteers will have a unique opportunity to be available on-call during the death and dying process. The camaraderie and support of volunteers who are also veterans is especially welcome.
To Learn More about this Training, and whether you are a 'good fit' for this special type of volunteering, please call Chaplain Carol Carr at 307 778 7377.