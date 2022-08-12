On behalf of the Judicial Nominating Commission, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who serves as Chairman, announced today that the Commission has completed its consideration of all who have expressed interest in the position of District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District.
Pursuant to Article 5, § 4 of the Wyoming Constitution, the Judicial Nominating Commission submitted three nominees for the position to Governor Mark Gordon for his consideration.
Those nominees, listed in alphabetical order, are: Benjamin M. Burningham, James C. Kaste, and E. Dean Stout.
Governor Gordon has thirty days to appoint one of these three nominees to serve as the new District Court Judge.
Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are: Chief Justice Kate M. Fox (Chairman), three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander, and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the Governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton, and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.