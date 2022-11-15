The Cheyenne Noon Lions "Throw for Sight 2022" cornhole tournament and fundraiser, held on Saturday, November 12 at the Elks Lodge in downtown Cheyenne, netted a little over $1000.
All funds raised go to the Lions Vision Committee, which, in conjunction with Community Action of Laramie County, assists needy individuals in acquiring eye exams and eye glasses; and to the Lions campaign for Diabetes Awareness. (Diabetes is the leading cause of preventable blindness in the world.)
"Throw for Sight" is the signature winter fundraiser for the Noon Lions, and it's been a success since the first tourney was held a couple of years ago (then called the Chiller in Cheyenne).
The director of the tournament was Paul Lopez, founder of the Chey-town Cornhole League. The Noon Lions would like to thank the members of the league who have been enthusiastic participants in these tournaments.
The Cheyenne Noon Lions spring fundraiser, the "Spring Fling for Sight 2023" cornhole tournament, will happen at the Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
These fundraisers have both "recreational" and "competitive" divisions, so everyone from beginners to experienced players have a lot of fun in this good cause!