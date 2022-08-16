A total of 5803 Laramie County voters cast their Primary Election ballots since polls opened at 7:00 a.m. this morning. Of these, 247 are Democratic, 5527 are Republican and 29 are unaffiliated.

At close of business on the eve of the election (Aug. 15), 12,645 voters had voted early or returned their absentee ballots to the Clerk’s office. Going into the Primary Election, Laramie County had 46,249 registered voters.

Voter have until 7 p.m. today to cast their ballot at the vote center of their choice:

David R Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd

Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave

Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr

North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Rd

Laramie Co. Community College, CCI Bldg, 1400 E College Dr

Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy

Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St

Absentee ballots must be received by the Clerk’s office not later than 7 p.m. today. Under Wyoming law, ballots received by the Clerk after the deadline cannot be counted.