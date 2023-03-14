From alpaca ranching to conservation easements, Wyoming residents will present innovative approaches to revenue diversification in a seminar facilitated by the University of Wyoming and hosted by Northwest College Thursday March 30.
The event will feature multiple speakers from Park County, including Jan Sapp of Arrowhead Alpacas; Park County commissioner Lloyd Thiel; Brian Duyck of Beartooth Seed; and Alex Few, director of Park County Open Lands.
Presenters will discuss various approaches to revenue diversification on agricultural operations and the associated benefits and challenges. Additional topics may include estate planning, direct marketing and vertical integration.
“Revenue diversification shows how innovative people can be in coming up with completely different ideas and sources of revenue that allow them to stay on the land and to stay in ag,” says Randall Violett, associate director of UW’s Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership (RMAL) program.
The event begins at 4 p.m. in Northwest College’s Yellowstone building and is also available via Zoom. For community members and students not seeking academic credit, the cost is $25 per session. Dinner is provided. To register, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal.
The upcoming seminar is part of an educational series facilitated by the UW College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources in partnership with community colleges across the state. Events are designed to provide relevant, actionable information to Wyoming producers as well as practical learning experiences for students.
In April, UW will wrap up the 2023 seminar series with an all-day leadership symposium in Laramie. For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwag/rmal.