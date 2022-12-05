In observance of the upcoming holidays, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, located at 710 S. Lions Park Dr. will have a change in schedule for all those who would like to visit the community attraction. The gardens will be closed from Wednesday, December 23, until 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
The facility will operate under normal business hours, for two consecutive days, before reclosing again on Friday, Dec. 30 at noon to 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
If you’re planning to enjoy the gardens with visiting relatives and friends, please keep the above dates and times in mind.
For more information about the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, please visit www.botanic.org.