Laramie County School District #1 has issued a statement concerning an accident involving a school bus.

"At LCSD1 our focus is on student and staff safety. Unfortunately, yesterday one of our buses collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 20th Street.

Along with our driver, we had three students and a transportation assistant (TA) on board the bus. Our students and TA were not injured. Our bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Our drivers and TAs go through hours of training, so they are prepared for these types of situations. In this instance the training really paid off. All protocols were followed, and students remained safe. Parents were notified as soon as students were taken care of and determined to be uninjured.

We are thankful that our students are safe. Our bus driver is doing well, and we hope that the driver of the other vehicle is okay.

Again, all protocols were followed, and the incident is under police investigation. For details about the collision and or/investigation, please contact the Cheyenne Police Department."