The Wyoming Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting on Thursday, August 10, 2023 beginning at 9 am at the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in Laramie, Room COE506. Remote access to the meeting will also be available via Zoom through this link. The meeting is open to the public.
The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 - Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens. The initial members of the Commission include the Governor or the Governor's designee; the Auditor or the Auditor's designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer's designee. As allowed under the enacting legislation, four additional subject matter experts have also been named as Commissioners. Flavia Naves, David Pope and Jeff Wallace were appointed at the June 6th meeting of the Commission. At its last meeting on July 7th, the three initial members of the Commission appointed Joel Revill, Chief Executive Officer of Two Ocean Trust, as its fourth and final subject matter expert Commissioner.
A meeting agenda is attached and can be found on the Stable Token Commission web page.