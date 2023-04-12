17th Street lights

Pole Mountain Electric is working on the 17th Street Lighting Improvement Project, and due to construction, there will be road closures next week on 17th Street from Monday, April 17-20. Below are the dates, times, and roads that will be affected by the closures:

Monday, April 17: 

17th Street will be closed between Thomes and Pioneer Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18:

17th Street will be closed between Carey and Capitol Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19:

17th Street will be closed between Capital and Central Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 20:

17th Street will be closed between Central and Warren Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tags