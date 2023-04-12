Pole Mountain Electric is working on the 17th Street Lighting Improvement Project, and due to construction, there will be road closures next week on 17th Street from Monday, April 17-20. Below are the dates, times, and roads that will be affected by the closures:

Monday, April 17:

17th Street will be closed between Thomes and Pioneer Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18:

17th Street will be closed between Carey and Capitol Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19:

17th Street will be closed between Capital and Central Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, April 20:

17th Street will be closed between Central and Warren Avenues from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.