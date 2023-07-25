Adding your name to the champions’ list at Cheyenne Frontier Days is a huge accomplishment for any rodeo contestant. Doing that three times in one event is remarkable.

Bareback rider Tim O’Connell has already done that and after his success here on Sunday in Quarter Finals 2, he is on track to be the only contestant in his event to win the “Daddy of ‘em All” four times. If O’Connell, from Zwingle, Iowa, does that he will also be the first bareback rider to win the title three consecutive times after earning it in 2021 and 2022.

O’Connell’s winning ride on Sunday came aboard Stace Smith Rodeo’s horse named Mr. Harry. His score of 86.5 points put him at the top of the board and added nearly $2,500 to his earnings. Prior to Cheyenne’s rodeo he was fifth in the world standings and is on track to qualify for his tenth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with his eye on a fourth world championship. Money he earns here will help him work toward both of those goals.

Two contestants that have already had success in the Cowboy State this month are continuing that trajectory here, and they are both from Oklahoma. Cannon Cravens, from Porum, posted the highest marked ride in the bull riding so far at 91.5 points earning him a spot in the Semi Finals. He won the Xtreme Bulls competition in Cody and he will be back here for the Semi Finals.

Also punching her ticket to the Semi Finals was barrel racer Paige Jones from Wayne. Jones had the fastest time in Frontier Park on Sunday at 17.52 seconds. Jones won the Cody Stampede over the Fourth-of-July and then won the Central Wyoming Fair in Casper. She also placed in qualifying rounds here. Since July 4th, she has earned a whopping $27,230 in the Cowboy State.

Steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott grew up in the bayous of Louisiana at Mamou before moving to Bellville, Texas. He has become a fan favorite in the big man’s event simply because he is not the biggest. At 5 feet 11 inches and maybe weighing 180 pounds, he is one of the smaller athletes in this event. What he lacks in size he makes up in talent and determination.

He proved that in Frontier Park on Sunday when he brought a 600-pound steer to the ground in 5.4 seconds. Not only was that the fastest time of the day, it also earned him $2,000 and punched his ticket to the Semi Finals.

Quarter Finals 3 begins on Monday at 12:45 where new contestants in every event will be vying for their spots in the Semi Finals. It is a special performance that salutes all military.