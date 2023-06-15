Summerfest 2023 will host classical performances from renowned musicians and events inspired by this year’s theme, “Visions and Decisions,” which highlights the interaction of musical imagination and technique
Off the Hook Arts is getting ready to host its 11th annual SummerFest Music Festival, held from June 21st to June 28th. The theme of this SummerFest is based on Bruce Adolphe’s new book Visions and Decisions: Imagination and Technique in Music Composition, which explores composition and improvisation in a range of styles. Bruce Adolphe is a skilled composer, writer, and the artistic director of Off the Hook Arts.Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy three concerts that feature artists including Joshua Halpern, Marija Stroke, Kyu-Young Kim, and more, as well as a discussion between Teresa Funke, an award-winning author and co-owner of Blue Moose Gallery, and Bruce Adolphe. During this lecture, Bruce will be discussing the release of his new book.
Bruce's book, Visions and Decisions, published this year by Cambridge University Press, examines the balance of imagination and technique in music and other arts, and includes current scientific research on dreams, the hypnagogic state, and more. In partnership with Fort Collins Reads, SummerFest 2023 features a book talk centered on Visions and Decisions with audience participation and music that tells stories, as well as some of classical music's most beloved repertoire.
The June 25th concert, Musical Tales with Composer-Narrator Bruce Adolphe, includes classical narrations inspired from some literary story or tale, such as The Nightingale and The King, the Cat, and the Fiddle. These works spin the musical story of tales told throughout the ages, enticing for both young and old audiences.
“From the intensity of Janacek's passionate violin sonata to the wacky comedy of my brand-new The King, the Cat, and the Fiddle, Off the Hook Arts SummerFest 2023 promises a range of profound and uplifting musical experiences inspired by the festival's theme: Visions and Decisions,” states artistic director Bruce Adolphe.
Tickets are available atwww.offthehookarts.org/summerfest/. Both individual tickets and festival passes are accessible; student admission to the fest is $10, adult admission is $30, and a festival pass is $95 which includes access to each concert, the interview/discussion, and premium seating when available. All three concerts will be held at Grace Church at 7:00 p.m., and the discussion will be held at 5:00 pm in a location still to be determined. Wine and food receptions are included with a ticket purchase for most events. We can’t wait to see you there!