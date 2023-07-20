The 43rd Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Western Art Show & Sale will take place from Thursday, July 20 to August 13, 2023. The Western Art Show features the nation’s top Western artists who bring to life the celebration, the heritage, and the outlook of the American West.
The Opening Reception begins at 3:30 p.m. on July 20 with the ticket holder preview. At 4:30 p.m., guests will hop on a bus for hors d’oeuvres on the lawn of the Governor’s Residence. The exhibit and Jump-the-Gun will open at 6:00 pm at the Museum. With Jump-the-Gun, patrons can immediately purchase artwork at a premium price. To round out the night, we will have our sales drawing at 7 p.m. and a western dinner.
If you miss the Opening Reception, you will still have a chance to view and/or purchase art when the Western Art show is open for public viewing on Friday, July 21, and will remain open until August 13.
Admission for the Western Art Show Opening Reception on July 20:
- Member/Volunteer: $165
- Non-member: $185
Admission for the Western Art Show from July 21 – August 13:
- Included with Museum Admission, $12 general admission
Tickets and art are available for viewing at: cfdartshow.com
Quick Facts:
What: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Western Art Show and Sale
When: Opening Reception – Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.; The show can be seen through Sunday, August 13, 2023 during regular Museum hours
Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum – 4610 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Cost: Opening Reception – $185 per person or $165 per person for Museum Members and Museum Volunteers.