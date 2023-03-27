The City of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Police Department are pleased to announce an online public records request program designated for residents.
The new program is set to launch on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Please visit the City of Cheyenne’s website or click on the following link to access the program and information relating to public records requests - Public Records Request Center.
There are two (2) options available, one for the Police Department and one for the City of Cheyenne, which includes the Cheyenne Fire Rescue Department.
The program will have additional information on where to find commonly requested public information as well as FAQ information.
Pursuant to Wyoming State Law, the City of Cheyenne has thirty (30) days to comply with public records requests. NOTE: There may be charges associated with public records requests.