Nonprofit offers free assistance so people can explore their options
If you’re someone who put off looking at health coverage options for 2023 until after the holidays, the good news is there remains a limited amount of time to sign up through the Health Insurance Marketplace. The annual open enrollment period ends Sunday, Jan. 15, and free help is available to review coverage options and decide what best fits personal needs.
The marketplace was created so more people could afford quality health insurance, but it can be confusing to navigate. Enroll Wyoming offers free assistance so people can confidently make informed choices about their coverage. The nonprofit is supported by grants and does not have sales quotas or incentives.
“Many people are wonderfully surprised by the costs and the benefits offered by marketplace plans, but they need to act now if they want to ensure coverage this year,” Enroll Wyoming Marketing Director Caleb Smith said.
After the open enrollment period ends Jan. 15, the only way to access the marketplace is if one qualifies for special enrollment, which requires life-changing events like a marriage, birth, death, or loss of a job. Otherwise, they may have to wait until 2024.
Enroll Wyoming is hosting in-person events around the state in the final days of open enrollment and is also taking appointments over the phone or Zoom.
“Enroll Wyoming is here to help, and our help is free,” Smith said. For more information, dial 211 or visit enrollwyo.org.