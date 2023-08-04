In just three months of operations, the Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne has begun showing its value to Southeast Wyoming and the region, with registration open now for its next intensive, hands-on training program, the CNC Precision Machining Bootcamp.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Material Center, or AMMC, is serving as a facility to train new workers to meet the needs of the region’s manufacturing industries. It offers a location for the current workforce to receive training, a need not previously met in the region.
Several areas of programming have begun since the AMMC’s grand opening April 14.
The AMMC launched its first CNC Precision Machining Bootcamp on May 22, with the nine-week program seeing a 100% student completion rate. LCCC staff thanked employers Thunder Beast Arms and Voestaplpine Nortrak, who provided interviews to interested students who completed the program. LCCC has begun taking applications for the next CNC Bootcamp that begins Sept. 11 with guaranteed employer interviews for those who complete the program. Call 307.432.1687 or visit the AMMC website at lccc.wy.edu/manufacturing for more information. Grant opportunities are available to those who qualify.
In April, LCCC’s Life Enrichment program partnered with the AMMC to host a youth 3D printing workshop, as well as a family night where young people and parents could explore the center and careers in manufacturing. Both partners in June hosted two 3D printing youth camps and the first Robotics Camp. The AMMC also offered a customized 3D printing camp to youth from the Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club.
The AMMC’s current growth rate is nearly vertical, said Dave Curry, AMMC Program Manager.
“Besides all the classes, in the last three months, the AMMC provided tours to over 500 individuals including groups such as the Wyoming Association of Career and Technical Education,” Curry said. “Luckily, the AMMC has a group of outstanding instructors that have stepped up to see the center succeed.”