Wyoming Weed and Pest Council partners with the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild to raise awareness about invasive species.

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC), along with the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, are excited to partner again to help inform the public about invasive weeds and pests.

During the third annual Wyoming Craft Beer Week from June 10 – June 17, participating breweries will release a West Coast IPA collaboration brew, with each brewery putting its own unique spin on the base recipe.

Additionally, a limited-edition pint glass featuring Devil’s Tower will be available. The purchase of this glass supports WWPC’s work to keep Wyoming wild and beautiful.

Beer and outdoor enthusiasts can find the IPA brew and glass in participating taprooms starting Tuesday, June 13.

“Protecting and preserving the natural resources in Wyoming is crucial to our breweries, as those resources help us with our craft,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “We continue partnering with the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council to raise awareness of the impact invasive species can have in our beautiful state.”

Agricultural products like barley, wheat, rye, oats, and hops rely heavily on invasive species management to create a product worthy of Wyoming brew kettles. But it isn’t just about controlling weeds in barley fields. Invasive weeds and pests can threaten Wyoming’s economy, food supply, native habitats, diverse ecosystems, and, in some cases, public health. WWPC is committed to stopping the spread of invasive species through awareness, education, and community engagement.

For more information about the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and how you can help stop the spread of invasive weeds and species, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

To learn more about the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild and the 2023 West Coast IPA collaboration brew, visit wyocraftbrewersguild.com and click on the Events tab.

Participating Breweries

Melvin Brewing (Alpine)

Cody Craft Brewing (Cody)

Black Tooth Brewing Co. (Casper)

Frontier Brewing Co. (Casper)

Gruner Brothers Brewing (Casper)

Accomplice Beer Co. (Cheyenne)

Black Tooth Brewing Co. (Cheyenne)

Freedom's Edge Brewing Co. (Cheyenne)

Millstone Pizza Company and Brewery (Cody)

Pat's Brew House (Cody)

WYOld West Brewing Co. (Cody/Powell)

Roadhouse Brewing Co. (Jackson)

Snake River Brewing (Jackson)

Bond's Brewing (Laramie)

Black Tooth Brewing Co. (Sheridan)

Ten Sleep Brewing Co. (Ten Sleep)