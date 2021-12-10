The school district seeks community, staff, and parent feedback about one-time American Rescue Plan (ARP) act funds.
The district is eligible to receive $42 million. The district must use the money to maintain safe and effective school operations and address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning.
At least 20 percent of the money must address learning loss, mental health, and student well-being.
A link to the Federal COVID Funds Survey is at www. laramie1.org. The survey will be open until Monday, December 27.