Park University announces its Fall 2021 graduates. The list of graduates includes those from the University’s flagship campus in Parkville as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online worldwide.

Park hosted its Kansas City Area Fall Commencement ceremony on Dec. 11, featuring keynote speaker Adelaida Severson, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Bushtex Inc., an international satellite communications firm in Gilbert, Ariz.

The University had 1,340 students eligible to graduate — 371 students received a master’s degree and/or graduate certificate, and 969 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.

LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Master of Arts in Communication and Leadership

Melissa M. Hanes, Cheyenne, Wyo.

LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Honors designation key ([at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):

@ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)

# — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)

$ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)

Bachelor of Science

# Ian Allen Pittman, Construction Management, Cheyenne, Wyo. (attended Pineville [La.] High School)

Valerio also earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Terrorism and Homeland Security

# Christopher M. Vallejo, Interdisciplinary Studies, Sheridan, Wyo. (attended Mesa Ridge High School, Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Associate of Science

Christine Daugherty, Social Psychology, Cheyenne, Wyo.

Undergraduate Certificate