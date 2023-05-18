The City of Cheyenne will close the George Cox and Jack R. Spiker Parking Garages this weekend, to complete maintenance. Tentatively, all work will be done within a 24-hour timeframe.
Staff will begin work at the George Cox Parking Garage Saturday, May 20, and will temporarily close off entry until Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Likewise, the 1st floor of the Jack R. Spiker Parking Garage will be closed Sunday, May 21, and will reopen Monday, May 22.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve the city’s parking facilities.