The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission will meet February 23-24 at the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.
On February 23, the Commission will tour Quebec 01 State Historic Site at 8 a.m. before meeting at the Barrett Building beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The Commission will reconvene at the Barrett Building on Feb. 24 beginning at 9 a.m.
During the meeting, the Commission will hear updates on Hot Springs State Park, Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant agreements and discuss a fee modification request.
On Friday, updates will be provided by the Wyoming State Archives, Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist, the State Historic Preservation Office, Wyoming State Museum and Wyoming Arts Council.
The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office. The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.
Members of the Commission are: President Robert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Vice-President Sue Peters, Riverton; Wayne Deahl, Torrington; Julie Greer, Sheridan; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Barbara Anne Greene, Basin; Angela Emery, Casper; and David Bassett, Evanston.