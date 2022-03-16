Numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge will have an increased clearance height above Interstate 80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at this location.
The bridge will remain closed throughout the bridge replacement. Travelers will be detoured to alternate routes.
The work is scheduled to be completed by December 2022. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.