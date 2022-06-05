We’re calling anyone and everyone who’d like to create a chalk masterpiece during Superday on Saturday, June 25th in Lions Park. Artists can work solo, or as a pair, on one 4’x4’ sidewalk square near the Botanic Gardens (710 South Lions Park Dr.).

Each artist or pair will be provided with chalk and a concrete working surface. Chalk is the only medium allowed for this event. All participants will be provided a palette of chalk, pairs will receive one palette. The registration fee for solo artists is $20 and the registration fee for pairs is $30.

The theme for this year’s contest is “Have a ball!”. All artists must state the specific image based on this theme to be drawn prior to confirmation of participation in Superday. Festival organizers reserve the right to deem subject matter inappropriate. Political or commercial advertisements and statements are not allowed. This is a family friendly event; please keep that in mind when deciding what to create.

Registration is due by Thursday, June 23rd. Register at www.CheyenneRec.org, in person, or register by mail by sending information to: Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Dr, Cheyenne WY 82001. Mail must be postmarked by June 17th. There will be first, second, and third place prizes for each category: Youth (Ages 12 & Under), Young Adult (Ages 13-17), and Adult (Ages 18+).

Superday is an annual celebration hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events (CRE) Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.

To register online for the Chalk art festival, and all other Superday activities, go to: https://cheyennerec.org/superday-2019/