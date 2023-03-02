The pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 near McCormick Junior High School will reopen today. The bridge was temporarily closed on February 6th due to concerns about the worsening condition of one of the concrete pillars.
Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation worked quickly to design and install temporary shoring that will ensure safe, unrestricted usage of the bridge for the remainder of the school year. Bishop Boulevard will also be fully reopened to traffic.
The pedestrian bridge will be closed again this summer for scheduled rehabilitation. More information about scheduling will be released once details have been finalized.