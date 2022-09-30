Tuesday, September 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Frontier Mall Drive.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Ford F250 was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and stopped for a red light at Dell Range Boulevard.

When the light turned green, the Ford made a left turn into the far right lane of Dell Range Boulevard and struck an adult female pedestrian who was walking south in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained on-scene to assist officers.

There were no signs of driver impairment or excessive speed.

The driver was issued citations for improper use of lane, failure to grant right of way to a pedestrian, and registration violation.

“On busy roadways, it is easy to focus attention only on traffic, but we urge citizens to take in the bigger picture – keeping in mind that pedestrians are sharing that space too,” said Chief Mark Francisco.