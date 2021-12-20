Sunday, December 19 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.

The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a 62-year-old male, of Cheyenne, attempted to cross East Lincolnway in an unlit area where there is no crosswalk.

While crossing, he walked into the path of an oncoming BMW sedan.

The driver swerved left but was unable to avoid the collision.

The male sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pedestrian impairment is being looked at as a factor in the collision.

The driver was not injured and remained on-scene to assist officers.

There were no signs of driver impairment or excessive speed.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department