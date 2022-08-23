Monday, August 22 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Lincolnway and Pinion Drive.

The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when the driver of a Lincoln MKZ traveling west on Lincolnway veered off of the roadway and struck an adult male pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of the road.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

Responding officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, Bryan Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne, at the scene.

He was transported to CRMC for evaluation.

Ciccone was the sole occupant of the vehicle and did not sustain injuries.

He was later released from CRMC and booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – serious bodily injury, leaving the roadway, and possession of marijuana.

Due to the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is taking over the investigation.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.