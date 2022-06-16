Former Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Wyoming in August. Pence is one of the keynote speakers at the Rockies Petroleum Conference. The Conference is scheduled for August 24-26 in Cheyenne.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming has transitioned its annual meeting into the Rockies Petroleum Conference.
The event begins Wednesday, August 24, with registration, training sessions, and a welcome reception. Vice President Pence will speak on Thursday, August 25.
Senator Cynthia Lummis(R-WY) and Governor Mark Gordon are also scheduled to speak.
The other keynote speakers are Christian S. Kendall, President and CEO of Denbury, Inc., and Bill Berry, President and CEO of Continental Resources.