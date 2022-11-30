The Pine Bluffs Police Department and Kimball Police Department are attempting to identify these two individuals in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred in Pine Bluffs on Thanksgiving morning and in Kimball, Nebraska on Tuesday, November 29th.
Both individuals are currently in possession of a stolen Dodge 1500 dark blue or black with Wyoming license plate 2-86581.
They are believed to also be in possession of a 6.5mm Creedmoor rifle.
If located call law enforcement 911.
Any information regarding their identities, call the Pine Bluffs Police Department at (307)245-3084, option 1.