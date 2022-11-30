Pine Bluffs Burglary Suspects photo

Suspects in burglaries in Pine Bluffs and Kimball, Nebraska

The Pine Bluffs Police Department and Kimball Police Department are attempting to identify these two individuals in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred in Pine Bluffs on Thanksgiving morning and in Kimball, Nebraska on Tuesday, November 29th.

Both individuals are currently in possession of a stolen Dodge 1500 dark blue or black with Wyoming license plate 2-86581.

They are believed to also be in possession of a 6.5mm Creedmoor rifle.

If located call law enforcement 911.

Any information regarding their identities, call the Pine Bluffs Police Department at (307)245-3084, option 1.

