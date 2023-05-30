The national campaign shares simple steps outdoor recreationists can take to stop the spread of invasive species.

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC), in partnership with PlayCleanGo®, is excited to participate in the fifth annual PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, June 3 – 10, 2023. This week is dedicated to stopping the spread of invasive species by educating recreationists about quick and easy ways to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

Throughout the week, WWPC will join with PlayCleanGo to share information about invasive species and steps that members of the public can take, whether out on a hike, boating, or enjoying a picnic in the park.

“As people head outdoors this summer, we want them to know that a little bit of prevention contributes to a greater effort of keeping Wyoming wild and beautiful,” said Donley Darnell, WWPC President.

“Invasive insects, noxious weeds, and plant diseases cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion annually in damages to our lakes, forests, and farms. They can threaten our state’s economy, food supply, environment, and in some cases, even public health,” Darnell said.

Invasive species are a major threat to our native wildlife and ecosystems, with nearly 50 percent of endangered or threatened species at risk due to the spread. While often unintentional, people can spread invasive species with the items they move, such as their boots, tires, boats, firewood, pets, horses, and more.

For outdoor enthusiasts, protecting your favorite natural space from invasive species doesn't take much.

Here are six easy steps you can take to stop the spread of invasive species:

Clean your shoes, clothes, packs, and pets before and after exploring, and stay on designated trails.

Clean your horse’s hooves and feed them weed-free certified hay before your adventure.

Clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and angling equipment to Stop Aquatic Hitchhikers.

Don’t Move Firewood. Buy it where you burn it, buy certified heat-treated firewood, or gather on-site when permitted.

Before traveling to new areas, inspect and clean your trailers, off-road and recreational vehicles with water or compressed air to remove mud, plant parts, and hidden pests.

Take the PlayCleanGo Pledge and invite your family and friends to do the same at PlayCleanGo.org.

Following any combination of these steps will do wonders to protect the places you love. You can do even more by educating yourself about invasive species, especially those found in your region. Your local weed and pest district office is a trusted resource. Every little bit of prevention helps, and combining the small measures you take at home with the large efforts of your local land managers leaves a huge impact.

For more information about WWPC and how you can help keep Wyoming wild and beautiful, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information on what you can do to help stop the spread of invasive pests and to take the pledge, visit PlayCleanGo.org. Follow PlayCleanGo on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and resources.