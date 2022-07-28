The City will close Holliday Park’s Kids Castle playground for safety surfacing repair work on Friday, July 29th. Work will begin Friday and is expected to last no more than three business days.
The deputy director of Community Recreation and Events said closing the playground area of the park is essential for rehabilitating the ‘faulty’ safety surface. All restoration labor will be covered by warranty.
Again, just the playground area will be “CLOSED;” the park will still be open for the public to use and enjoy.