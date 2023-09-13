Plein Air in the Parks will be taking place at Curt Gowdy State Park September 13-17.

Registration is still open for artists interested in participating. Online registration is available here: https://2023pleinairintheparks.eventbrite.com or artists may register in person at the Curt Gowdy Visitor’s Center. Several opportunities and events are open to the public; the full list of public events is below.

See the Artists at Work

Mingle with artists as they sketch and paint the landscape right before your eyes as you explore Curt Gowdy State Park. The general public will need to pay the daily access fee to enter the park.

Wednesday, September 13 | 12 - 5PM

Thursday, September 14 | 9AM - 5PM

Friday, September 15 | 9AM - 5PM

Saturday, September 16 | 9AM - 5PM

Artists Meet and Greet at the Cheyenne Artist Guild.

Whether a participating artist or a member of the public, this event is meant for both to mingle and meet! This event is hosted by the Cheyenne Artists Guild and is free and open to the public.

Thursday, September 14 | 6-8PM. 1701 Morrie Ave, Cheyenne, WY

Kids Watercolor Plein Air

Hosted at Curt Gowdy State Park, bring your kids along for a free watercolor session! This is a great way to introduce your aspiring artists to the world of Plein Air.

Saturday, September 16 | 10AM-12PM. Check in at the Curt Gowdy Visitor’s Center

S’mores and Social at Camp Russell Day Use Shelter

Pop on by the Camp Russell Day Use Shelter after a day of painting in the park! This event is also open to other campers and members of the community who would like to socialize with the artists. S’mores will be provided.

Saturday, September 16 | 6-8PM. Day-use shelter at Curt Gowdy State Park.

Awards ceremony, reception, and art sale

See the artwork created throughout the event, cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award,

and purchase artwork from the sale. No admission will be charged to attend the show and sale on Sunday between 1-3PM.

Sunday, September 17, 1-3PM | Curt Gowdy State Park Visitor’s Center

Now in its sixth year, Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, and the Cheyenne Artists Guild.