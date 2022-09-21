Joe Plowman, at-large candidate for Laramie County School District #1 Board of Trustees, has officially withdrawn from the race. Plowman filed his notification of withdrawal with the Laramie County Clerk’s office this morning.
According to County Clerk Debra Lee, since ballots have already been printed, the clerk’s office will post a notice at each polling place of Plowman’s withdrawal from the race. A notice will also be included with absentee ballots sent to voters in Laramie County School District #1.
Early and absentee voting begins Friday, Sept. 23.