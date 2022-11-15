The PODER Academy has been named as a National ESEA Distinguished School by WY State Education Agency.
PODER Academy was selected for national recognition because of the success of their education programs and the progress made by their students. Each state may only name two schools as National ESEA Distinguished schools per year, so this is an especially prestigious honor.
Principal Wendy Consoliver stated, “PODER Academy is honored to be recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School! We recognize the immense trust that families in our community have placed on us to succeed, and we are proud to see our reputation reaffirmed by this recognition. We are very thankful for our exceptional staff members, students, and parents who have united with our mission to make this achievement possible.” According to CEO, Marcos Martinez, “This award is a recognition of both PODER Academy families, as well as the staff. We are proud to represent the city of Cheyenne, and will continue to strive for excellence.”
The PODER Academy mission is to prepare students for college and beyond through rigorous academic and athletic programs. The school serves grades K-6, and PODER Academy Secondary School, serves grades 7-12. Both schools are free to attend, and both are currently accepting enrollment.