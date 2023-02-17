Jocelyn Barr, a 10th grade student at PODER Academy Secondary School, has been selected to represent Cheyenne, WY as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University July 9th – July 14th.
Barr joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. Barr was chosen based on academic accomplishments and demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision making stimulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media.
With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week long program, held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus, will encourage and inspire young leaders from across the country who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry.
Mr. Vaughn, Principal at PODER Academy Secondary School, stated “Jocelyn exemplifies the product of when exceptional work ethic meets a creative mind. She is the perfect candidate and representative of our school and state for this opportunity”. CEO of PODER Academy Schools, Marcos Martinez said “Jocelyn has been a student at PODER since 2016, and it has been amazing to watch her succeed. We are extremely proud to have one of our students accepted for this prestigious conference.”
The PODER Academy mission is to prepare students for college and beyond through rigorous academic and athletic programs. PODER Elementary serves K-6, and its sister school, PODER Academy Secondary School, serves grades 7-12. Both schools are free to attend, and both are currently accepting applications for the 23-24 school year.