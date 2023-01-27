The Superintendent of Education for the great state of Wyoming will be in attendance at PODER Academy on January 30, 2023 at 3:00 pm.
Our students are excited and ready to provide our guests a warm PODER welcome. Our students will rise above expectations and set great examples as a result.
PODER Academy has been named as a National ESEA Distinguished School by WY State Education Agency. PODER Academy was selected for national recognition because of the success of their education programs and the progress made by their students.
Principal Wendy Consoliver stated, “PODER Academy is honored to be recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School and welcome the Superintendent of Education to our school! We recognize the immense trust that families in our community have placed on us to succeed, and we are proud to see our reputation reaffirmed by this recognition. We are very thankful for our exceptional staff members, students, and parents who have united with our mission to make this achievement possible.”
According to CEO, Marcos Martinez, “This award is a recognition for both PODER Academy families, as well as our staff. We are excited to welcome the Superintendent of Education to PODER Academy. It is an honor to represent the city of Cheyenne, and will continue to strive for excellence.”
The PODER Academy mission is to prepare students for college and beyond through rigorous academic and athletic programs.
The school serves grades K-6, and PODER Academy Secondary School, serves grades 7-12. Both schools are free to attend, and both are currently accepting enrollment applications.