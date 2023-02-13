The Wyoming Cowboys continue their road swing on Tuesday heading to New Mexico to take on the Lobos in a Valentine's Day Matchup. The contest is slated for a 8 p.m. start and is the second meeting between the schools this season.

The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network with John Sadek on the call and Mike O'Donnell as the analyst.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 7-17 overall record and a 2-10 mark in conference play after falling to Boise State on Saturday by a score of 75-63. Wyoming is shooting 45 percent from the field this season with opponents shooting 46 percent. The Cowboys are knocking down 8.6 three-pointers per game on the season for second in the MW and No. 57 in the nation. Wyoming shot 50 percent from three against Boise State on Saturday. UW ranks in the top-100 of the nation in effective field goal percentage at 52.9 percent, which also ranks fifth in the conference.

New Mexico has lost three-straight contests after falling to Air Force. The Lobos still boast an impressive 19-6 overall record and are still in the at-large picture of the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico averages 81.6 points per game, while its foes score 72.4 points per contest. The Lobos connect on 49 percent of their field-goal attempts and 35.1 percent of their shots from three-point land. New Mexico's opponents hit 43.4 percent of their shots from the floor and 31.7 percent of their shots from deep.

About The Players

The Pokes are led in scoring by Noah Reynolds at 14.5 points per game. He is out for the remainder of the season in protocol. Hunter Maldonado adds 14.1 points per game on the season. He went over 2,000 points for his career and has scored 1,100 points in MW games becoming Wyoming's al-time leader in MW scoring and ranking fourth in MW history. He also adds 4.2 rebounds per game and has 79 assists. Jeremiah Oden adds 8.1 points per game this season. Hunter Thompson adds 6.9 points and leads the team with 5.1 rebounds per game.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. paces the Lobos. He pours in 20 points per game to go alongside 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Jaelen House adds 17.3 points, a team-best 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. Morris Udeze chips in 15.4 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per contest.

About The Series

New Mexico owns a slight, 77-71, edge in the all-time series. The Lobos have won six of the last 10 meetings, which includes a 76-75 victory in the most recent matchup in Laramie.

Up Next

The Cowboys return to Laramie for a Friday night game. They'll host Air Force at 8 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium. The Falcons took the first matchup, 82-74, last month in Colorado.