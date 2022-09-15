The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a series of vandalisms that occurred at Cahill Park (Dell Range & Friendship Circle) and Mylar Park (5117 Seminoe Road) on September 10 and 11.
Responding officers found the bathrooms and playgrounds in both locations were damaged – porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of trash were turned over, and equipment was burned.
Damages for these crimes are estimated to exceed $8,000.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.