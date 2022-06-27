Gym theft suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen purse and credit card fraud case.
 
The female in this picture is suspected of using bolt cutters to break into a locker at Gold’s Gym located at 1616 Pershing Boulevard.
 
She then stole a purse that contained two wallets and made unauthorized purchases at several locations with credit/debit cards that did not belong to her.
 
The suspect appears to be a dark-haired female wearing sunglasses, a blue shirt and dark pants.
 
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.

