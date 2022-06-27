The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stolen purse and credit card fraud case.
The female in this picture is suspected of using bolt cutters to break into a locker at Gold’s Gym located at 1616 Pershing Boulevard.
She then stole a purse that contained two wallets and made unauthorized purchases at several locations with credit/debit cards that did not belong to her.
The suspect appears to be a dark-haired female wearing sunglasses, a blue shirt and dark pants.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.
Latest News
- Police Ask for Help in Locating Suspect
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Awards
- Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of June 27, 2022
- Test Drive: 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata embodies the spirt of driving
- Ford Celebrates 75th Anniversary of F-Series Trucks with 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition
- Laramie County Clerk: Independent candidate for Laramie County sheriff will be on General Election ballot
- Laramie County Voters can View Primary Election Sample Ballots Online
- Courtney Darlene Carrothers of Cheyenne Earns Degree from UMGC
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022
- Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming
- Fatal Crash Near Rock Springs
- Cheney instructing Democrats how to vote for her in GOP primary
- Cheyenne Frontier Days and the City of Cheyenne Present Fireworks Display for Community
- Ashley Graham likens motherhood to 'running a marathon everyday'
- Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire on East Lincolnway
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022
- Fuel runs out at some Casper gas stations
- Man Arrested Following Shots Fired Incident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.