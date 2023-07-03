UPDATE: The child has been identified and is returning home. Thank you!
The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a found juvenile.
The subject is an approximately 6-10 year old white male.
The juvenile is non verbal in nature and is unable to provide any information.
The child was contacted in the area of West 20th street and O’Neil Avenue.
He is wearing a yellow and blue T-Rex tshirt and red shorts.
He has a distinct walking pattern in which he walks on his toes.
If anyone is able to provide information with the identity of the child please contact Dispatch at (307) 637-6525.