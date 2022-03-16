This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on a traffic safety campaign to help protect drivers and pedestrians.
Beginning March 17 through March 19, officers, deputies and troopers will be working together to combat reckless and impaired driving.
Throughout the weekend, Cheyenne police will increase patrols, mobilize the DUI Command Vehicle, and step-up enforcement of occupant protection laws to include seatbelt usage, speed enforcement, and child restraint violations. Don't test your luck with the green beer and end up with a DUI that costs you a pot of gold.
“Whether you are attending a party or patronizing a local business, make sure you have a plan before enjoying St. Patrick’s Day activities,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “We are hoping citizens will partner with us to help keep everyone safe.”
Make a Plan for a Safe St. Patrick’s Day
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 911.
• If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
Understand the Risks
In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. If you are caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay legal fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Latest News
- Police Gear Up for St. Patrick's Day
- B.o.B. to Perform at Cheyenne Civic Center
- Parsley Bridge Replacement to Begin This Friday
- Governor Gordon Calls EPA Ozone Proposal an Attack on State-Led Approaches
- Governor Gordon Takes Action on 28 Bills on Tuesday, March 15
- Cheyenne DDA Announces Tales & Ales Downtown Pub Crawl
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter to hold No-Fleas Market
- GBSD coming to F.E. Warren
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our newsletter? Get local, Wyoming, and national news, the weather forecast, and more, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court blocks 193 Wyoming oil and gas leases
- Cameron Diaz 'never washes her face'
- Frontier Days concert lineup revealed
- Snow Causes Traffic Accidents
- Cheyenne Lowes and Dillards Robbed
- Governor Gordon Takes Action on 29 Bills on Wednesday, March 9
- Wyoming Medical Center Foundation gets a new name
- Dillinger's Bar Closing - Moving to New Location Downtown
- GBSD coming to F.E. Warren
- Sebastian Stan 'fasted for 16 to 18 hours a day' to play Tommy Lee
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Classified Display
Bulletin
Online Features
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-