Cheyenne Police St. Patrick's Day
This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on a traffic safety campaign to help protect drivers and pedestrians.
 
Beginning March 17 through March 19, officers, deputies and troopers will be working together to combat reckless and impaired driving.
 
Throughout the weekend, Cheyenne police will increase patrols, mobilize the DUI Command Vehicle, and step-up enforcement of occupant protection laws to include seatbelt usage, speed enforcement, and child restraint violations. Don't test your luck with the green beer and end up with a DUI that costs you a pot of gold.
 
“Whether you are attending a party or patronizing a local business, make sure you have a plan before enjoying St. Patrick’s Day activities,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “We are hoping citizens will partner with us to help keep everyone safe.”
 
☘️ Make a Plan for a Safe St. Patrick’s Day
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6525 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 911.
• If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
 
☘️ Understand the Risks
In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. If you are caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay legal fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.
 
☘️ For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

