Last week, Cheyenne’s newest recruits participated in monthly firearms training under the watchful eyes of our instructors.
Routine training with professional and qualified range instructors gives our officers the highest level of skills and decision-making to keep our community safe.
On Monday, five recruits will head to the Police Academy in Douglas, WY, while the other 6 will begin the CPD’s Field Training Program.
Best of luck to our newest members of the CPD family as they move into the next phase of their training!