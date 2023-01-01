Cheyenne Police are currently investigating a report of a disturbance involving a firearm that occurred Friday, December 30 at approximately 2:00 p.m. at Family Dollar located at 508 Central Avenue.
A juvenile male suspect reportedly threatened to use a loaded firearm during a verbal dispute with an employee.
Responding officers secured the area and the male has been taken into custody.
Officers do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. We will provide more information as it becomes available.