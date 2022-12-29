Cheyenne Police are currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, December 29 at approximately 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue.
Responding officers secured the area and determined there are no injuries.
One adult female suspect has been taken into custody.
The shots were apparently fired following a verbal dispute.
Officers do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.