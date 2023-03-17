The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying the pictured subjects. They may be connected to a series of thefts where criminals steal deposits from drop-boxes located outside of property management agencies.
There are at least six city cases associated with this criminal activity and one county case. It is estimated that the value of payments removed exceeds $18,000.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.
Video link: https://we.tl/t-RMYPglc3Ju