Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for felony theft at the Capitol Cinemas movie theater on June 10.  The police put out this statement on social media:

On June 10th 2022, a felony theft occurred at Capitol Cinema.
 
If anyone has any information or knows the identity of the individual in the white tank top or the individual next to her in the green shirt, please contact the Cheyenne Police Department and reference case number 22-3546.

