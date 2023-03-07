On March 6 during the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees Meeting, CPD Officer David Allen was honored alongside Johnson Junior High School staff for saving the life of a student.
“This staff was put to the test in a situation where a student had a very serious medical emergency that resulted in every one of the individuals you see here playing a critical role in making sure that the student is still alive and with his family today,” said Principal Brian Cox. “There is no greater gift than being able to give back to our community and to our students.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo added, “I wanted to take a moment to recognize all of you, often you are unsung heroes and I want to make sure you understand how impactful you were and how we recognize your incredible work in a moment of crisis.”
Award recipients: Frondee Waters, Tyler Nicholas, Kelly Perez, Misti Fisher, Paula Vye, Ursula Abeyta, Officer David Allen.