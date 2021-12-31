This New Year’s weekend, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on a high-visibility campaign to keep drivers safe. Beginning December 31, 2021 through January 3, 2022, officers, deputies and troopers are working together to take impaired drivers off of the roads.

Throughout the campaign, Cheyenne police will increase patrols, mobilize the DUI Command Vehicle, and step up enforcement of occupant protection laws to include seatbelt usage, speed enforcement, and child restraint violations.

The campaign is not about citations; it is about saving lives. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), there were 722 alcohol involved crashes in Wyoming during 2020.

Understand the Risks

In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. If you are caught drinking and driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay legal fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.

Celebrate with a Plan

The Cheyenne Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at (307) 637-6500 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 911.

• If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.